Top Led Zeppelin tribute band announces Lancaster date

The band who were awarded ‘Most Popular’ and 'Most Highly Rated' tribute to Led Zeppelin by Ticketmaster will be bringing their act to Lancaster next month.

''I walked in, I saw me,'' said Robert Plant himself on the Letz Zep gig he attended, and Jimmy Page himself invited Letz Zep to perform at the official launch party for the Led Zeppelin ‘Mothership’ CD.

Letz Zep are formed by talented and respected musicians who are all true Zep fans with a strong musical pedigree.

All four members possess considerable musical ability which ensures a convincing recreation of Led Zeppelin in their prime.

The members have toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey and Guy Chambers to name but a few.

Letz Zep have now performed on six of the world’s seven continents, with the only exception being Antarctica!

Letz Zep cover the entire recording career of Led Zeppelin from the haunting melody of Kashmir to the rockers such as Whole Lotta Love and Immigrant Song and the folksy acoustics of Going to California and Babe I'm Gonna Leave You.

And not forgetting of course the classic hit Stairway to Heaven.

Letz Zep will be at Kanteena in Brewery Lane, Lancaster, on Saturday May 14.

Doors open at 7pm and the band will take to the stage at 8pm.