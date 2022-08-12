Top Lancaster butty shops for grabbing a bite to eat in the sunshine

Many of us just don’t feel like cooking when the weather’s hot – so in case you’re looking for some food-to-go, the team at the Lancaster Guardian takes a look at what our city has to offer on the sandwich shop front.
Here’s our guide to some of the top butty shops in Lancaster as ranked by Google.
1. Let's Lunch
10 Damside Street, Lancaster LA1 1PB. Dine-in. Takeaway. No delivery. "Traditional grub at easy to swallow prices."
2. The Old Bell
Bashful Alley Centre, Bashful Alley, Lancaster LA1 1LF. Dine-in. Takeaway. No delivery. "Staff helpful and efficient and food served quickly."
3. Cappuvino
60 Church Street, Lancaster LA1 1LH. Dine-in. Takeaway. No-contact delivery. Call 01524 900321. "I ordered the club sandwich and I can honestly say it was the best I've ever had."
4. The Herbarium
5-7 Great John Street, Lancaster LA1 1NQ. Dine-in. Takeaway. No delivery. "Delicious vegan food - fine price and really nice staff."
