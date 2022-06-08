Top hair salons in Lancaster & Morecambe voted for by readers

Are you looking for a hair salon that’s a cut above?

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:15 pm

The Lancaster and Morecambe district has a vast array of skilled and talented hairdressers who can offer you a great hair cut, colour or style.

We asked Lancaster Guardian readers to nominate their favourite hairdressers in the area – and hundreds of you got in touch.

Here are just some of your most popular salons.

1. Pouts & Crowns

16 Sir Simons Arcade , Lancaster LA1 1JL. Call 01524 848534.

Photo: Pouts & Crowns

2. Hamilton Hair

52 Queen Street, Morecambe LA4 5EP. Call 01524 418161.

Photo: Google

3. Carly & Co Hairdressing

17 Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6BY. Call 01524 411820.

Photo: Google

4. Hairport 49

9a Scotforth Road, Lancaster LA1 4SA. Call 01524 848847.

Photo: Google

LancasterMorecambe
