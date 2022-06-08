Top hair salons in Lancaster & Morecambe voted for by readers

The Lancaster and Morecambe district has a vast array of skilled and talented hairdressers who can offer you a great hair cut, colour or style.
We asked Lancaster Guardian readers to nominate their favourite hairdressers in the area – and hundreds of you got in touch.
Here are just some of your most popular salons.
1. Pouts & Crowns
16 Sir Simons Arcade , Lancaster LA1 1JL. Call 01524 848534.
Photo: Pouts & Crowns
2. Hamilton Hair
52 Queen Street, Morecambe LA4 5EP. Call 01524 418161.
Photo: Google
3. Carly & Co Hairdressing
17 Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6BY. Call 01524 411820.
Photo: Google
4. Hairport 49
9a Scotforth Road, Lancaster LA1 4SA. Call 01524 848847.
Photo: Google