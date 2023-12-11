An Arnside firefighter has been honoured at a countywide awards ceremony for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

Karl Read was presented with the Inspirational Leader Award, for showing positive influence and strong leadership at Arnside Station.

He was among several fire crew members to have their dedication and skill celebrated at the service’s annual awards ceremony on Friday.

A number of Long Service Good Conduct Medals were also presented at the event, in addition to three special commendations.

All the recipients of the Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service awards, Long Service Good Conduct Medals and Chief Fire Officer Commendations. Photo by Harry Atkinson

Rick Ogden, chief fire officer, said: “This is the best day of the year; a fantastic opportunity to highlight the outstanding work and significant achievements within our special team.

“The challenges are never ending, but it’s important we take stock and appreciate the phenomenal people we have at Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service; they never cease to amaze me and it is a privilege to be Chief Fire Officer of this fine service.”

The winners of the awards were:

Community Contribution Award – Workington Fire Cadets, for their contribution to community, charity and for achieving second place in the National Fire Cadet Games in Merseyside.

Outstanding Achievement Award – Johnathan Hurst, for his work supporting on-call stations in the south of the county and going above and beyond every day.

Unsung Hero – Alasdair Guthrie, for his unwavering positive attitude to everything he faces and consistently representing the service’s values and standards.

Fundraisers of the Year – Egremont Fire Station, for raising £2,290 for The Firefighters’ Charity with a Bucket Challenge from Egremont to Whitehaven.

Inspirational Leader Award – Karl Read, for showing positive influence and strong leadership at Arnside Station.

Team of the Year Award – People and Talent, for demonstrating innovation, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the success of the service.

Outstanding Contribution – Brian Steadman, for being a remarkable source of inspiration for the entire service, and embodying the core code of ethics, demonstrating a commitment to going above and beyond on a daily basis. Rick Ogden said: “Brian embodies all that is good about Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.”

The following people received long-service awards:

35 years’ service – Julie Coulthard, Operational Resourcing Coordinator