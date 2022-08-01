Top civil service job for Lancaster University law graduate who is first in her family to attend university

Molly Corless said: “My time at Lancaster University has been unforgettable, it has been full of challenges but I have also made friends for life here, and discovered more of who I am.”

Molly lost her grandfather to Covid 19 in her first year and was herself ill with the disease during her final year law exams.

Her health problems also included hypothyroidism and a B12 deficiency, and she also lost over 130lbs during the course of her degree.

Molly Corless.

But Molly overcame all these challenges to concentrate on her studies, helping out with her family’s business and even finding the time to volunteer at the local Citizens Advice Bureau.

She said: “I volunteered to provide generalist advice on a range of issues at Citizens Advice, particularly throughout the pandemic. Ultimately I was able to help over a hundred clients during my three years.”

In her second year, Molly secured a summer internship at the Department for Education. which ultimately led to her dream job.

She said: “I experienced the Civil Service first hand when undertaking a summer internship during my second year, and I knew that this is where I wanted to start my career and to focus on policies that can help improve the society we live in.”

Molly has now been accepted onto the Civil Service Fast Stream graduate programme which is extremely competitive.

She said: “I will undertake three 12 month placements, every 12 months my job role, department and location will change – this is exciting but nerve wracking. My first placement will be working in policy for the Welsh Government in Cardiff, this is a really big move for me but working in policy has been my dream for a long time.”

As the first in her family to attend university, Molly said she has had to find her own way but had been inspired by her father.