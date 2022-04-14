Top 10 places to eat in Morecambe ranked by Tripadvisor

Here we share Tripadvisor reviewers’ top 10 places in the resort to enjoy a meal out.
1. The Brasserie, Queen Street
A cosy restaurant just off the Central Promenade with menus which aim to offer a wide choice of authentically cooked Greek food and drinks.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Blue Mountain, Marine Road East
Menus offer a mix of traditional British meals, along with popular and innovative international dishes. Plus an ever changing blackboard of specials, usually made with fresh locally grown, reared and caught produce to take advantage of what’s good in the market.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Atkinson's Fish & Chips Restaurant, Albert Road
A member of the National Federation of Fish Friers, all fish and chips are prepared on site. Atkinson's prides itself on using only the freshest, sustainably sourced fish and the best quality potatoes for both restaurant and takeaway customers.
Photo: Submit
4. Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant, Marine Road Central
Choose from a selection of the finest quality meats, steak or seafood, brought to your table along with your personal Black Rock Grill on which you cook the ingredients exactly to your own taste.
Photo: Google Maps