Top 10 places to eat in Lancaster according to Tripadvisor

Here we share the top 10 food venues in the city rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay
A firm favourite, this fine French restaurant offers a flavour-intensive menu in a 1700s quayside warehouse with a chic style and an intimate vibe.
Photo: Submit
2. The Quarterhouse, Moor Lane
The Quarterhouse is an independent, chef-owned kitchen and bar serving up contemporary British cuisine, sharing plates and brunch in an intimate dining space.
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Mad Hunter, Meeting House Lane
Dining at The Mad Hunter is a celebration of food, flavours, good company, family and friends, accompanied with great smiles and service.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Three Mariners, Bridge Lane
Housed in a Grade 2 listed building that dates back to the 17th Century, The Three Mariners offers a range of homemade food and is committed to using locally sourced produce.
Photo: Submit