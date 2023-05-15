TikTok superstars Dad the Dish and Jon the Food Don visit Lancaster and Morecambe to sample our takeaways

Dad the Dish and Jon the Food Don will both be filming content for their social media pages at some takeaways, adding some new dishes to their menu, growing their order numbers and highlighting the huge difference it makes to takeaway profits if customers switch from ordering from JustEat to ordering with Lancaster & Morecambe Eats.

Simon Hannigan from Kirkham gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he's better known as 'DadtheDish'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad found fame as a social media chef after bouncing back from homelessness and unemployment, and quickly became an internet star with his no nonsense style of cooking.

DadtheDish will be in Lancaster and Morecambe on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, south Londoner 'Jon the Food Don' has racked up a following of 515,000 thanks to his reviews of chicken shops, which have racked up millions of views on TikTok.