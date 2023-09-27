Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets go on sale later this week for the now traditional Lancaster on Ice event in Dalton Square.

Last year’s extravaganza saw around 100,000 visitors enjoying the ice rink, big wheel, carousel, Christmas market and other festive attractions.

The event usually runs for six weeks from late November until early January and has been a popular part of Lancaster’s Christmas entertainment since it was first launched in 2018 by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough.

Lancaster on Ice returns this year.

And after the event closed last year, they said they had already started looking ahead to planning the 2023/2024 event and intended to work together with Lancaster City Council to make it bigger and better than ever.

The team have now posted on Facebook: “IT'S OFFICIAL. Lancaster on Ice will be returning to Dalton Square from 25th November 2023 till 7th January 2024.