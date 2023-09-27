News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

Tickets to go on sale this week for Lancaster on Ice

It may still be three months to Christmas, but you can already start planning your festive fun.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tickets go on sale later this week for the now traditional Lancaster on Ice event in Dalton Square.

Last year’s extravaganza saw around 100,000 visitors enjoying the ice rink, big wheel, carousel, Christmas market and other festive attractions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event usually runs for six weeks from late November until early January and has been a popular part of Lancaster’s Christmas entertainment since it was first launched in 2018 by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough.

Lancaster on Ice returns this year.Lancaster on Ice returns this year.
Lancaster on Ice returns this year.
Most Popular

And after the event closed last year, they said they had already started looking ahead to planning the 2023/2024 event and intended to work together with Lancaster City Council to make it bigger and better than ever.

The team have now posted on Facebook: “IT'S OFFICIAL. Lancaster on Ice will be returning to Dalton Square from 25th November 2023 till 7th January 2024.

"Tickets will be on sale later THIS WEEK.”

Related topics:TicketsLancasterFacebook