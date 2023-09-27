Tickets to go on sale this week for Lancaster on Ice
Last year’s extravaganza saw around 100,000 visitors enjoying the ice rink, big wheel, carousel, Christmas market and other festive attractions.
The event usually runs for six weeks from late November until early January and has been a popular part of Lancaster’s Christmas entertainment since it was first launched in 2018 by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough.
And after the event closed last year, they said they had already started looking ahead to planning the 2023/2024 event and intended to work together with Lancaster City Council to make it bigger and better than ever.
The team have now posted on Facebook: “IT'S OFFICIAL. Lancaster on Ice will be returning to Dalton Square from 25th November 2023 till 7th January 2024.
"Tickets will be on sale later THIS WEEK.”