Tickets now on sale for record-breaking picnic attempt on Morecambe prom to commemorate Coronation

The King’s Coronation is to be celebrated with the picnic along Morecambe Promenade on May 7 as the town is taken over by a carnival of colour, culture and diversity.

Morecambe Town Council, the organisers of the ‘Coronation Carnival’, will be providing tables along 2,500ft of the prom, from the Battery car park to the town hall.

Following the success of the Platinum Jubilee Lunch last year, it is anticipated that more than 10,000 people will descend on Morecambe from up and down the country.

The event is on May 7.

The event, supported by Lancaster City Council, Eden Project, and Morecambe BID, is set to kick off the summer in style and attendees are encouraged to book early to get a prime seafront seat.

Luke Trevaskis, chief executive of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Social activities are at the heart of wellbeing, and celebrating our local connections is more important than ever.

"The town council is incredibly proud to be part of King’s Coronation celebrations and hosting Morecambe’s Big Lunch to support our residents will be a special day to mark our togetherness and showcase the fantastic local groups that remain the fabric of our community.

"There will be some exciting announcements in the weeks to come so watch this space.”

The Riley and Jones families enjoying last year's y Heysham Big Jubilee Lunch. Photo: Dave Nelson

The Coronation Carnival on May 7 will be an afternoon of entertainment for all the family and tables are priced at £15 each (for up to eight people), bookable at CoronationCarnivalMorecambe.eventbrite.co.uk

