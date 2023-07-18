News you can trust since 1837
Thumbs up for new climbing wall next to skate park in Lancaster

A new climbing wall is to be build alongside the skate park in Lancaster after councillors gave the green light to plans.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Members of the city council's planning committee approved the proposals when they met on Monday.

The new 2.1m high wall will sit alongside the existing skate park at Green Ayre, which has been in place for around 20 years.

The wall will be 11.5m wide and separated from the edge of the skate park by a three metre wide earth ramp with a turf finish 15 metres wide.

The new climbing wall will be built next to Lancaster Skate Park.The new climbing wall will be built next to Lancaster Skate Park.
To the front of the wall, it is proposed to finish an area of 2.5m by 11.5m in surface rubber material.

Council officers feel the development will provide public value to the existing skate park and to Green Ayre Open Space.

The scheme will promote health and well-being as well as enhancing opportunities for sport and recreational activities for children.

