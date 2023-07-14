News you can trust since 1837
Thumbs up expected for new climbing wall next to Lancaster skate park

Plans for a new climbing wall to be build alongside the skate park in Lancaster are to be discussed by councillors on Monday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Members of the city council's planning committee are expected to give the green light to the proposals.

The new 2.1m high wall would sit alongside the existing skate park at Green Ayre, which has been in place for around 20 years.

The wall would be 11.5m wide and separated from the edge of the skate park by a three metre wide earth ramp with a turf finish 15 metres wide.

Lancaster Skate Park.
To the front of the wall, it is proposed to finish an area of 2.5m by 11.5m in surface rubber material.

Council officers feel the development will provide public value to the existing skate park and to Green Ayre Open Space.

The scheme will promote health and well-being as well as enhancing opportunities for sport and recreational activities for children.

