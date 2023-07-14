Members of the city council's planning committee are expected to give the green light to the proposals.

The new 2.1m high wall would sit alongside the existing skate park at Green Ayre, which has been in place for around 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wall would be 11.5m wide and separated from the edge of the skate park by a three metre wide earth ramp with a turf finish 15 metres wide.

Lancaster Skate Park.

To the front of the wall, it is proposed to finish an area of 2.5m by 11.5m in surface rubber material.

Council officers feel the development will provide public value to the existing skate park and to Green Ayre Open Space.