Three-storey pub with beer garden up for let in market town near Lancaster

A Kirkby Lonsdale pub with seven en-suite rooms and separate staff accommodation is available to let.

The Snooty Fox pub is located in the centre of Kirby Lonsdale, surrounded by beautiful scenery and local attractions.

It’s a three-storey mid terrace property with a large beer garden to the rear with seating for 150+ and an outside bar.

There is also a separate building with six-bedroom staff accommodation.

Inside are two central bars, a cosy bar seating area, restaurant, rear snug and pool room/additional dining. There is a well-equipped catering kitchen.

To the upper floors are seven en-suite letting bedrooms.

Private accommodation includes a one-bedroom manager’s flat with lounge, kitchen and bathroom and a staff bedroom opposite.

To the rear of the property is a separate staff accommodation block with six rooms and a shared kitchen. Currently only four rooms are usable.

The Snooty Fox offers a wide selection of beers, wines and cask ales alongside a varied food menu that is offered all day.

It has a total potential turnover of £1,102,019.

A tenancy agreement is being offered by Stonegate group under their Pub Partners Division.

Instead of a fixed monthly rent, the new landlords would pay a base rent (£75,000 per annum) plus a turnover rent of 3.5% of net turnover.

Viewings are by appointment. Contact Fleurets on 0161 683 5445 or email [email protected]