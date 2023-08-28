Three men arrested near Lancaster on suspicion of hare coursing
Police have arrested three men suspected of engaging in hare coursing near Lancaster.
Officers from Lancashire Police’s West Rural Task Force has been responding to concerns over the illegal practice, and on Sunday evening, three men were stopped in Quernmore and detained.
Evidence was also seized including their car, and the matter will now be investigated.
If you have any information on this, you can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 1485 of August 27.
Hare coursing - where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares – has been banned in the UK since 2004.