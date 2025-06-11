Three-legged lurcher Trevor leaves Lancaster charity for loving new forever home at last

Animal Care’s longest doggy resident and mascot of the Lancaster charity has found a new loving home.

Trevor, the three-legged lurcher, had been a fixture at Animal Care for eight years and one of its most well-known residents.

He had been found as a stray by the dog warden and had already lost his leg when he took up residence at the Blea Tarn Road sanctuary.

“I’ve known Trevor the whole time he was at Animal Care and although he loved it there, I wanted him to have a home of his own,” said Karen Needham, who has been a volunteer for the charity for almost 12 years.

Trevor with his new owner, Karen Needham.

She had long-term fostered dogs before and lost her last pet in April so knew she could give a home to 11-year-old Trevor.

“I expected him to be unsettled for a few weeks and probably have a few sleepless nights but he settled within days and even settled into my daily routine which is completely different to what he was used to,” she said.

Karen runs a cleaning business, Klean & Gleam, and lives in Bare, where Trevor is now often recognised when out on walks.

“He’s met friends and neighbours and is always perfectly behaved,” Karen said. “He’s a lovely boy who loves attention and bottom scratches!

Trevor has settled well into his new home.

“He manages really well with three legs, enjoys his walks and absolutely loves a game of football.”

During her time as an Animal Care volunteer, Karen has fostered three other dogs. She also helps to walk dogs there and supports as many fundraising events as she can in her free time.

So how does the charity feel now they’ve lost their longest canine resident?

“Trevor became a much loved and easily recognised icon for Animal Care due to his plucky spirit and friendly manner with people,” said Steph Webber, education and fundraising offer.

Trevor was one of Animal Care's most famous residents.

“Despite having only three legs, he could often outpace the other dogs and loved being cuddled and stroked by the staff. We all miss him – and seeing his idiosyncratic style of walking around the site!”

For more information about Animal Care, visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/