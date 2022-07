Three Lancaster & Morecambe food venues get one out of five hygiene rating

Three of the establishments – including popular Lancaster music venue Kanteena – scored just one out of five.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows how the establishments rated following recent inspections:

• Rated 5: Subway at Market Street, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on July 6.

• Rated 5: Morecambe Football Club, Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Morecambe; rated on July 4.

• Rated 5: SNAFU Street & Field Canteen, Black Knights Parachute Centre, Hillam Lane, Cockerham; rated on July 4.

• Rated 5: Coulson Restaurant, Lancaster And Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster; rated on June 30.

• Rated 5: Sports Cafe Bar & The Lounge, Lancaster And Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster; rated on June 30.

• Rated 5: RVS Cafe, Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Ashton Road, Lancaster; rated on June 23.

• Rated 5: The Platform, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on July 4.

• Rated 5: Go Burrito, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on July 7.

• Rated 5: Poulton Square Fish and Chips, Poulton Square, Morecambe; rated on June 29.

• Rated 5: Nando's, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on June 23.

• Rated 5: Rita's Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 21.

• Rated 5: Woodies at Foodsnack Kiosk Crook O'Lune Picnic Site, Low Road, Halton; rated on June 17.

• Rated 5: Royal Station Hotel, Market Street, Carnforth; rated on June 24.

• Rated 5: The Royal Hotel, Main Street, Heysham; rated on June 22.

• Rated 5: The Station, Old Station Buildings, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 17.

• Rated 5: Brendan's Chippy, Ridge Square, Lancaster; rated on June 28.

• Rated 5: Go Burrito, Unit 3, Millennium Heights, Lune Street, Lancaster; rated on June 28.

• Rated 5: Sweet Zen, Croft Street, Morecambe; rated on June 22.

*Rated 4: Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on June 15.

*Rated 4: The Old Barn, Main Street, Heysham; rated on June 13.

*Rated 4: The Pizza King, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 10.

• Rated 4: Nali Shawarma Ltd, North Road, Lancaster; rated on May 25.

*Rated 3: The Roast House at The Palatine, The Crescent, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on June 9.

*Rated 3: The Three Mariners, Bridge Lane, Lancaster; rated on June 7.

*Rated 3: China Chef, Pedder Street, Morecambe; rated on June 7.

*Rated 3: Pavilion Cafe, Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on May 30.

Rated 3: Bruccianis, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on May 26.

*Rated 2: Waffle & Cookie Dough House, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on June 20.

*Rated 2: The Lunesdale Arms, Burrow Road, Tunstall; rated on June 17.

*Rated 1: Kanteena, Brewery Lane, Lancaster; rated on June 16.

*Rated 1: Shahi, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on June 9.