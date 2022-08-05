Three Lancaster food venues get new hygiene scores

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following ratings:
• Rated 3: Cappuvino at Church Street, Lancaster; rated on June 29.
• Rated 3: Marmara Kebab, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on June 29.
• Rated 4: Bay Horse Inn, Saltoake Road, Bay Horse, Lancaster; rated on June 29.
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
What does each rating mean?
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 – Hygiene standards are good.
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – Some improvement is necessary.
1 – Major improvement is necessary.
0 – Urgent improvement is required.