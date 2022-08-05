Three Lancaster food venues get new hygiene scores

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lancaster’s food venues.

By Patrick Jack
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:00 am

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following ratings:

• Rated 3: Cappuvino at Church Street, Lancaster; rated on June 29.

• Rated 3: Marmara Kebab, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on June 29.

Cappuvino in Church Street, Lancaster, has been given a new food hygiene rating.

• Rated 4: Bay Horse Inn, Saltoake Road, Bay Horse, Lancaster; rated on June 29.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

What does each rating mean?

5 - Hygiene standards are very good.

4 – Hygiene standards are good.

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – Some improvement is necessary.

1 – Major improvement is necessary.

0 – Urgent improvement is required.

LancasterFood Standards Agency