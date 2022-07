BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter feed today: “Three juveniles that had been reported missing were found at #Lancaster Station last night (Monday).

"After #safeguarding checks they were returned to their homes in #Blackpool and Lancaster.”

If someone you know has gone missing or you’ve seen, or have information about, a missing person, please get in touch with police.

Lancaster Railway Station.