By-election called for Morecambe Town Council

A by-election has been called for a seat on Morecambe Town Council in Bare South-West.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:14 pm

Three candidates will be seeking votes on Thursday March 31.

They are Phil Forster (Liberal Democrat), Sarah Knight (Morecambe Bay Independent) and Thomas Tyler (Labour).

Sarah Knight is a Lancaster city councillor for Bare.

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Morecambe Town Council was formed in May 2009 following a successful local campaign.

The Council has 26 elected members, each elected for a term of four years. For election purposes the town is divided into 11 wards.

