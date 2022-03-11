By-election called for Morecambe Town Council
A by-election has been called for a seat on Morecambe Town Council in Bare South-West.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:14 pm
Three candidates will be seeking votes on Thursday March 31.
They are Phil Forster (Liberal Democrat), Sarah Knight (Morecambe Bay Independent) and Thomas Tyler (Labour).
Sarah Knight is a Lancaster city councillor for Bare.
Morecambe Town Council was formed in May 2009 following a successful local campaign.
The Council has 26 elected members, each elected for a term of four years. For election purposes the town is divided into 11 wards.