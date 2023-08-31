Thousands rock the 80s at popular charity festival in memory of Morecambe mum

Thousands of people enjoyed the 80s vibes at a popular Morecambe music festival to celebrate the life of a much-loved local mum and support CancerCare.

This year’s AlannaFest, taking place at the Trimpell Sports Club for the first time, raised more than £8,500 for the charity, the highest total it has ever achieved since it was set up six years ago to celebrate the life of Alanna Duffy who died as a result of leukaemia in 2008.

Festival goers packed into the grounds to enjoy a host of 80s themed music and entertainment including Queen and Tina Turner tribute acts, dancing and a wide variety of family fun.

The festival has grown over the years and the Duffy family decided to move it from its traditional home at Heysham Cricket Club to the Trimpell to allow even more people to enjoy it and raise more money for CancerCare, which supported Alanna’s family during her illness.

This year’s fundraising figure smashed last year by more than £3,000 and brought the overall total raised for the charity, which provides free, professional therapy for people affected by cancer and bereavement, to more than £45,000 since 2017.

Organiser, Alanna’s sister Katie Duffy, said: “What an absolutely amazing day. The energy from all the performers was incredible and I’ll never forget seeing the crowd doing all the dance moves during the Tina Turner set.

Everyone left with smiles on their faces saying they couldn’t wait until next year and it is a brilliant feeling knowing that it made so many people happy.

“As ever I can’t thank the people of Morecambe enough for the support, kindness and generosity they continue to show year after year.”

The 80s theme of this year’s festival also ties in with CancerCare’s special 40th anniversary celebrations which are taking place throughout 2023/24.

CancerCare’s head of fundraising and marketing Claire Mason said: “The support, warmth and generosity from everyone who came along to AlannaFest was incredible! The amount of time and effort that Katie, Stella, their family and friends have put into this event is appreciated so much from everyone at CancerCare.

“This donation will go such a long way to be able to continue to provide the service to our clients that seems to be so desperately needed at the moment. Without this type of fundraising it just wouldn't be sustainable. Thank you so much.”

