Thousands of pounds worth of tyres stolen from Morecambe bus depot
Thieves made off with thousands of pounds worth of premium Bridgestone tyres from a Morecambe bus depot.
By Debbie Butler
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 10:45am
Three men entered Stagecoach’s White Lund depot twice, in a vehicle described as a long wheel based van, stealing 18 new Bridgestone tyres, worth £7,000, from a shipping container.
Police are now appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can help them with their enquiries, or who may have been offered the tyres for sale since the theft happened, on Tuesday November 1 between 6.50pm and 7.40pm.