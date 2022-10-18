The 12th Lancaster Music Festival transported locals and visitors alike from the Georgian era to the present day with more than 550 performances at more than fifty venues across the city.

Lancaster rocked and rolled its way from boogie woogie to beatboxing, samba to ska, folk to funk, classical to country and pop to punk all in a four-day showcase of local musical talent as 80% of the acts were from Lancaster district.

An estimated 70,000 people attended the festival which saw participating pubs packed and standing room only in city centre squares.

The Howling Clowns in New Street during Lancaster Music Festival's Shop-Front Juke Box performances. Photo by Angela Cobham.

Festival director, Stuart Marshall, said: "What an amazing weekend! It was such a fun, fantastic few days full of all things music in our brilliant city and so rewarding to see people coming together to support live music and local venues.

“We have so many people to thank: the venues, funders and sponsors, the amazing acts who all put on such a great show and of course everyone who turned out to support the festival over the weekend".

And even those who weren’t visiting Lancaster for the festival couldn’t escape the variety of music performed everywhere in the city centre from shops and banks to museums and even a canal boat.

Lancaster’s very own The Lovely Eggs played a gig as part of Secret Lancaster Music Festival and city-based favourites Massive Wagons headlined one of two gigs at The Sugarhouse which joined as a festival venue for the first time. North West band, The Lottery Winners headlined the other.

BBC Folk Singer of the Year Rioghnach Connolly and the Sanctuary Singers appeared during Lancaster Priory's Songs From Home programme during Lancaster Music Festival. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.

Among other well known artists appearing at the festival were BBC Folk Singer of the Year, Ríoghnach Connolly; Britain’s Got Talent star, Alfie Bridgens; internationally renowned pianist Siqian Li, violinist Laure Chan and pipa player, Cheng Yu; and X Factor finalist, Lancaster’s Paul Akister.

Present day musicians paid homage to the past with performances reflecting the music of 1822 and 1942 and the future was represented by young bands playing on the Youth Stage in Market Square.

Female involvement in the festival was noticeable and encouraged with More Music’s Girls Can takeover at The Dukes featuring workshops, panels and performances.

And there was plenty of musical inspiration for children at Dallas Road Primary School which staged its own mini music festival for the first time as part of the bigger event.

Crowds enjoy Celtic music at the Craic Inn in Sun Square. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.

The family friendly nature of the festival was encouraged with a range of workshops and activities which left old and young alike literally dancing in the streets.

Festival director and outdoor events producer, Lucy Reynolds, said: “It was a delight to see so many people totally full of joy and love for music, dance and Lancaster. The vibe was friendly and fun. Simply a perfect weekend.”

Among other venues participating for the first time this year were the Judges’ Lodgings and the Tite & Locke bar. The event even inspired a special festival beer.

Lancaster Music Festival is run by a not-for profit community organisation and is partly funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster BID and Lancaster Brewery. It is supported by many other organisations.

Guitarist Edward Foster plays at the Judges Lodgings as part of the 1822 themed events during Lancaster Music Festival. Pic by Nettlespie Photography.

Internationally renowned pipa player, Cheng Yu performs at a Lancaster Music Festival Busk Stop at Renes. Photo by Nettlespie Photography

Internationally renowned violinist, Laure Chen performing a Busk Stop at Banks Lyons Shoes as part of Lancaster Music Festival. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.

Salsa dancing at Lancaster Castle during Lancaster Music Festival. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.

The Billionnaires who appeared as part of Lancaster Music Festival's 1942 themed event in Market Square on Sunday. Pic by Angela Cobham

The Cumbrian Gaita band bringing folk dancing to Market Square during Lancaster Music Festival on Saturday. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.

The White Cross, one of many Lancaster pubs packed with festivalgoers over the weekend. Photo by Nettlespie Photography.