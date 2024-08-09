Thousands of dancers to descend on Blackpool for the World Street Dance Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of street dancers from across the world are to descend on Blackpool for some major cash prizes next week.

UDO (Urban Dance Organisation) is excited to announce the 19th annual World Street Dance Championships are to take place at the prestigious Winter Gardens Blackpool from Wednesday, August 14- Sunday, August 18.

What are the World Street Dance Championships?

This highly anticipated event will bring together over 4,400 dancers from more than 30 countries as they compete for the coveted UDO World Championship titles.

As well as the dancers - both soloists, duos and crews - thousands of spectators will also join throughout the competition, meaning around 8,500 people are expected to attend in total.

The event will feature an esteemed panel of expert judges from the world of street dance, including ‘Warlock’ from Thailand, Kenrick Sandy MBE, founder of Boy Blue, and Big Kris, a member of the renowned Street Dance Crew Flawless.

They will be joined by host Chris Donnelly, one half of Sky’s ‘Got To Dance’ winning duo ‘Chris and Wes’, and the pioneering Street Dance figure known as Mr YouTube.

What prizes are on offer?

The event’s top division, Ultimate Advanced, will see teams competing for significant cash prizes: £10,000 for first place, £3,000 for second, and £1,500 for third.

What is the competition’s finale?

The Finals, scheduled for Sunday, will be live-streamed free of charge, allowing dance enthusiasts from around the world to witness the climactic performances.

Also on Sunday there will be a charity party and concert, with all proceeds being donated to charity.

In light of recent events in the dance community at Southport, this year’s donations will be split equally between Cancer Research UK and the Southport Stronger Together Appeal.

Adding to the excitement, the event will host a performance by Full Circle Boys, a new US-based boyband who are set to release their debut single in the US on August 16.

Who are UDO?

Since their establishment in 2002, UDO says it has been at the forefront of the street dance scene, not only through their world-class events but also by pioneering the first street dance syllabus.

UDO host six major events annually, including the British Dance Festival, European Championships, and regional competitions in Scandinavia, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and, of course, the World Championships.

A UDO spokesperson said: “We are immensely proud to offer UK dancers the opportunity to compete against the best in the world while ensuring that these competitions remain accessible.”