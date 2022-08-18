This year's Lancaster & Morecambe waste collection calendars now available

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, due to significant changes being made to the way the council collects household waste and recyclables, every household received a calendar through their door with the revised arrangements and collection dates up to the end of August 2022. In most cases people also saw the their collection day change.

This year, the collection arrangements and days for all rounds remain unchanged so the new calendars are simply a continuation of the current ones.

Collections remain unaffected by bank holidays, except at Christmas and New Year when they will take place a day later. Reminders will be posted on the council’s social media channels and residents can check their calendar for more information.

New waste and recycling collection timetables are now available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To check upcoming collection dates, or to download a calendar, visit lancaster.gov.uk/bins.