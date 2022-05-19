This is why there's new temporary traffic cameras in Morecambe and Heysham

Cameras had been in position for a short time last month in roads including West End Road, Kingsway, Regent Road, Alexandra Road and Balmoral Road.

And some have now reappeared in Oxcliffe Road, Balmoral Road and Regent Road.

Many people on social media have been wondering why the cameras are in place, with some suggesting they may be monitoring traffic flow ahead of the Eden Project North scheme being developed.

A camera in Balmoral Road at the junction with Regent Road, Morecambe.

Signs on the lamp posts housing the cameras say a firm called Tracsis Traffic Data Ltd is operating the equipment, which collects traffic flow statistics and does not enforce any traffic laws.

They say that the ANPR/CCTV equipment collects roadside footage for retrospective analysis and images are compiled in accordance with GDPR/UK data protection legislation.

Data is routinely deleted after three months, unless there is a legitimate reason for retention.

Lancashire County Council have now cleared up the issue.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The traffic cameras which are dotted about Morecambe have been put up for a short time to gather data about vehicle movements through the area on a typical day.

"We are currently in the early stages of considering options to improve traffic and safety in the Sandylands and West End area, and the data gathered will help to inform this work."

The cameras are expected to remain in place until tomorrow, Friday.