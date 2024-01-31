This is why temporary traffic lights have been causing long delays on a busy road in Morecambe
Temporary traffic lights on a busy Morecambe road have been causing misery for motorists this week.
The lights, which are close to the cemetery in Westgate, have been leading to long queues of traffic in both directions from the Shrimp roundabout as far as Westgate precinct.
Lancashire County Council said the situation was due to emergency works being undertaken by Electricity North West to restore power supply to a street light.
They have a permit until Monday to carry out the work, but were expecting to be finished sooner.
Similar delays have also been caused in Lancaster Road recently due to temporary lights while roadworks are taking place.