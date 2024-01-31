This is why temporary traffic lights have been causing long delays on a busy road in Morecambe

Traffic queueing on Westgate in Morecambe.

The lights, which are close to the cemetery in Westgate, have been leading to long queues of traffic in both directions from the Shrimp roundabout as far as Westgate precinct.

Lancashire County Council said the situation was due to emergency works being undertaken by Electricity North West to restore power supply to a street light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have a permit until Monday to carry out the work, but were expecting to be finished sooner.