This is where to find the cheapest petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster as prices reach all-time high

While the current crisis in Ukraine is having an impact on prices at the pumps, the cost of fuel has been rising almost constantly for more than a year.

There are two main contributing factors to the forecourt prices - the cost of the fuel; and tax on that fuel, which currently accounts for more than half of the price of a litre of petrol.

These are the latest petrol prices at petrol stations across Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of March 5, unleaded petrol was 144.9p, super unleaded 151.9p and diesel 150.9p.

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of March 6, unleaded petrol was 147.7p and diesel 153.7p.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of March 4 unleaded petrol was 148.7p and as of March 6 diesel was 155p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of March 2 unleaded petrol was 150.9p and diesel was 157p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of March 2 unleaded petrol was 151.9p and diesel was 157.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 156.0p and as of March 6 diesel was 176.9p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of March 6 unleaded was 158.9p and as of March 4, diesel was 169.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of March 4 unleaded was 160.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

There was no data available for Bailrigg service station.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of March 2 diesel was 159.9p. no figures available for unleaded petrol.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of March 2 diesel was 155.9p. No figures were available for unleaded petrol.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.