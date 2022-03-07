This is where to find the cheapest petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster as prices reach all-time high
The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.
While the current crisis in Ukraine is having an impact on prices at the pumps, the cost of fuel has been rising almost constantly for more than a year.
There are two main contributing factors to the forecourt prices - the cost of the fuel; and tax on that fuel, which currently accounts for more than half of the price of a litre of petrol.
These are the latest petrol prices at petrol stations across Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com
-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ
As of March 5, unleaded petrol was 144.9p, super unleaded 151.9p and diesel 150.9p.
-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA
As of March 6, unleaded petrol was 147.7p and diesel 153.7p.
-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR
As of March 4 unleaded petrol was 148.7p and as of March 6 diesel was 155p.
-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF
As of March 2 unleaded petrol was 150.9p and diesel was 157p.
-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE
As of March 2 unleaded petrol was 151.9p and diesel was 157.9p.
-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS
As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 156.0p and as of March 6 diesel was 176.9p.
-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL
As of March 6 unleaded was 158.9p and as of March 4, diesel was 169.9p.
-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG
As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and diesel was 169.9p.
-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS
As of March 5 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and diesel was 169.9p.
-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY
As of March 4 unleaded was 160.9p and diesel was 169.9p.
There was no data available for Bailrigg service station.
-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW
As of March 2 diesel was 159.9p. no figures available for unleaded petrol.
-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ
As of March 2 diesel was 155.9p. No figures were available for unleaded petrol.
-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.
No figures available.