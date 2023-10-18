Thieves break into garage at Lancaster primary school
Police are investigating two separate reports of break-ins at a garage in the grounds of a Lancaster primary school.
In the last couple of weeks the garage doors have been forced open at the rear of St Bernadette’s Primary School.
Children's play equipment has been disrupted and a number of balls have been stolen.
Police believe this may be linked to local children in the area.
If you have any information regarding this matter or see any people acting suspiciously in the school grounds in the evenings, you can report it to Lancaster police on 101.