News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Thieves break into garage at Lancaster primary school

Police are investigating two separate reports of break-ins at a garage in the grounds of a Lancaster primary school.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
St Bernadette's Primary School in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street VIewSt Bernadette's Primary School in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street VIew
St Bernadette's Primary School in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street VIew

In the last couple of weeks the garage doors have been forced open at the rear of St Bernadette’s Primary School.

Children's play equipment has been disrupted and a number of balls have been stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police believe this may be linked to local children in the area.

If you have any information regarding this matter or see any people acting suspiciously in the school grounds in the evenings, you can report it to Lancaster police on 101.