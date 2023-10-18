Police are investigating two separate reports of break-ins at a garage in the grounds of a Lancaster primary school.

St Bernadette's Primary School in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street VIew

In the last couple of weeks the garage doors have been forced open at the rear of St Bernadette’s Primary School.

Children's play equipment has been disrupted and a number of balls have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe this may be linked to local children in the area.