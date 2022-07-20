TheYellowVanOfLove will be spreading sunshine in Lancaster this week

Kelly Williams is a happiness coach, happy bencher, sunshine spreader and driver of #TheYellowVanOfLove.

Kelly said: “Throughout the summer I’ll be visiting tons of different places in my beautiful bright yellow van (Sol), organising community events to bring people together, creating #HappyBenches (chat benches that combat loneliness and get people talking) and leaving acts of kindness on them for people to find.

“On Friday July 22 at 10am I’ll be meeting anyone who comes along in the Williamson Park car park, just look out for the yellow van, you won’t be able to miss it!

“We can have a lovely stroll around the park, check out the Butterfly House, create some Happy Benches and then we can find a lovely spot for a cuppa, cake and a catch up. “What a perfect way to spend a Friday morning.

“I’m also going to Cleveleys beach Blackpool at 2pm on Friday and Whitton Country Park Blackburn at 6pm.

“Hot drinks and cake or cold drink and fruit salad will be available (for a small donation into the diesel pot for the van ) or you can just bring your own.

“Everyone is welcome! Neighbours, friends, kids, dogs, mums, dad and grandmas, grandad.

"Spread the word and I’ll see you there.

“At the end of the event I’ll be inviting everyone who wants to join in to stand with me in front of the van for a rousing rendition of the Housemartins classic hit song “JOIN THE YELLOW VAN OF LOVE.”

“I’ve got the van, the music, the words, some sunflower for microphones , I just need you guys to sing it with me!!!!! (No pressure though it’s just a bit of fun, if you don’t want to join in you can just toe tap on the sidelines and have a giggle at us. )

“You can follow my journey on all social media platforms by simply typing in #TheYellowVanOfLove.

"Kelly (AKA Little Miss Sunshine) xxx”

The Lancaster event is part of a bigger UK wide road trip.

Kelly Williams will be hoping to spread sunshine and happiness with her #TheYellowVanOfLove in Lancaster on Friday.