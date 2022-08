Many readers have taken the time to contact the Lancaster Guardian ashamed at how unkempt and untidy the city’s streets are looking.

Lancaster resident, Mrs Susan Talbot, echoed the sentiments of many when she told us: “Both routes into Lancaster from the motorway are a disgrace and humiliating for its residents as it’s a terrible first impression for its visitors.”

We sent our photographer out to capture some of the worst areas for weeds.

1. City centre Moor Lane, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Weeds in Lancaster Whinfell Drive, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Unkempt street Weeds on Lune Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Pavement hazard Whinfell Drive, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard