These fascinating old postcards show Lancaster over 100 years ago

Guardian reader Philip Sandham got in touch with us to say he was sorting out his late mother-in-law’s belongings when he came across a “full to bursting” book of old postcards of the city and surrounding areas - plus many of mid Lancashire.
Philip said it seemed a shame not to share them and he felt sure other readers would be interested in looking at them. We agree wholeheartedly with Philip so here is a selection.
1. Cheapside, Lancaster
Cheapside was still a major shopping street back in the day. Photo: Submit
2. Old Town Hall, Lancaster
Now the City Museum, this postcard dates back to the time when the building was Lancaster's Town Hall. The elegant Georgian building was constructed in 1781-3 to the designs of Major Thomas Jarrett and Thomas Harrison. The museum itself was founded in 1923. Photo: Submit
3. Royal Albert Asylum, Lancaster
4. Lancaster Town Hall
A side view of the then relatively new Lancaster Town Hall, built in 1909. The building was commissioned to replace the aging town hall, now the City Museum, in Market Square. The new building was designed by Edward Mountford and Thomas Lucas in the Edwardian Baroque style and the stonework, furniture and carvings were undertaken by Waring & Gillow. It accommodated a police station in the basement and a magistrates' court on the ground floor and it included an assembly hall, to the rear of the main building, which became known as the Ashton Hall. Photo: Submit