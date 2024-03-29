These fascinating old postcards show Lancaster over 100 years ago

4 . Lancaster Town Hall

A side view of the then relatively new Lancaster Town Hall, built in 1909. The building was commissioned to replace the aging town hall, now the City Museum, in Market Square. The new building was designed by Edward Mountford and Thomas Lucas in the Edwardian Baroque style and the stonework, furniture and carvings were undertaken by Waring & Gillow. It accommodated a police station in the basement and a magistrates' court on the ground floor and it included an assembly hall, to the rear of the main building, which became known as the Ashton Hall. Photo: Submit