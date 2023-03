Planning to grab a Chinese takeaway tonight or later this week?

Then look no further than Google's top 10 rated in Morecambe and Lancaster.

Whether it's crispy Peking duck with pancakes or beef in black bean sauce, these places are the ones to choose according to Google reviews.

All 10 Chinese takeaways listed here have received more than 80 reviews and scored 4 out of 5 or higher.

1 . Golden Jade 91 King Street, Lancaster LA1 1RH. Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 191 reviews.

2 . Tasty Wok 8 Market Street, Lancaster LA1 1HS. Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 95 Google reviews.

3 . Happy Palace 8 Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe LA4 6JZ. Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 83 Google reviews.

4 . Sea View Chinese 2b Marine Drive, Hest Bank LA2 6EB. Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 88 Google reviews.