These are the problem parking areas in Lancaster and Morecambe suggested by readers

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Numerous roads across Lancaster and Morecambe are blighted by ‘problem parking’, according to our readers.

As we reported last week, police in Lancaster and Morecambe are rolling out a new operation targeting irresponsible parking.

Operation Park Safe will tackle issues surrounding parking in the district, including parking too close to junctions and blocking paths causing obstructions to pedestrians.

Fines of up to £100 as well as three points on the offenders’ license could be issued.

We recently asked readers to name problem roads in the district, and we were inundated with suggestions, some of which we have highlighted here after our photographer took a trip around the area.

Police are cracking down on 'irresponsible parking' in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Photo: Lancs Police

Quernmore Road in Lancaster.

Quernmore Road in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Middlegate in Morecambe.

Middlegate in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Middlegate in Morecambe.

Middlegate in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

