These are the problem parking areas in Lancaster and Morecambe suggested by readers

As we reported last week, police in Lancaster and Morecambe are rolling out a new operation targeting irresponsible parking.

Operation Park Safe will tackle issues surrounding parking in the district, including parking too close to junctions and blocking paths causing obstructions to pedestrians.

Fines of up to £100 as well as three points on the offenders’ license could be issued.

We recently asked readers to name problem roads in the district, and we were inundated with suggestions, some of which we have highlighted here after our photographer took a trip around the area.

1 . Parking problems in Lancaster and Morecambe Police are cracking down on 'irresponsible parking' in Lancaster and Morecambe. Photo: Lancs Police Photo Sales

2 . Parking problems in Lancaster and Morecambe Quernmore Road in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Parking problems in Lancaster and Morecambe Middlegate in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Parking problems in Lancaster and Morecambe Middlegate in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales