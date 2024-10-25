With one of the city’s biggest primary schools as well as many shops and thriving community groups, there has always been plenty for our photographers to snap.

We’ve taken a look in our archives and found these pictures which show many of the events which have taken place in Scotforth over the years.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the many happy faces?

1 . Scotforth memories Children from Scotforth St Paul's School, Lancaster, Isobel Castle, Abigail Plowman and Jamie Marshall pictured in 2003 looking forward to the school's new play area. Photo: Darren Andrews Photo Sales

2 . Scotforth memories Ten-year-old Andy Doggett, a pupil at Scotforth St Paul's School, tunes up his voice as he rehearses his music before the start of Lancaster and District School's Festival of Music and Performing Arts at Lancaster Town Hall in 1997. Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo Sales

3 . Scotforth memories The 9th and 10th Lancaster St Paul's (Scotforth) brownies, guides and rainbow packs held a coffee morning in aid of the Macmillan Fund at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in 1996. Graham Kurwen (centre), division manager for community health care services, received the check on behalf of the fund. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL Photo Sales

4 . Scotforth memories Hilton Dawson (centre) Labour MP for Lancaster in 2001, with children and parents from St Paul's Playgroup in Scotforth, where he participated in drawing up a manifesto for pre-school children. Photo: Richard Lee Photo Sales