Theatre Stages A Cross Bay Walk

The Dukes is swapping the stage for the sands in its latest fundraising venture.

The Lancaster theatre’s Cross Bay Challenge takes place on July 28 and members of the public are invited to take part in this walk across the spectacular Morecambe Bay.

This family event will set off from Arnside at 2pm and end at Kents Bank, led by the new Queen’s Guide, Michael Wilson.

Walkers are asked to raise at least £30 in sponsorship, with all proceeds being donated to The Dukes which is a registered performing arts and cultural charity.

The sponsorship will help to develop inspirational learning and engagement activities, create bespoke and entertaining productions, and enable The Dukes to present an exciting programme of plays, films and events.

The entry fee is adults £10, under 18s £5, dogs £2. The walk is not suitable for children under 7.

Places are available from May 7. To book and receive a registration pack, contact The Dukes box office in person, phone 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org