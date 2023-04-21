They will visit The Gregson Centre on Wednesday May 10, hosting workshops from 6pm to 7.30pm, and performing at 8pm.

The music blends challenging, dissonant and microtonal chords with sweet and lyrical close harmonies, and ancient pagan, shamanic ritual songs with soaring liturgical chants.

Powerful work songs, rousing wedding songs, and modern, composed songs bring the music into the present day.

Ialoni and Musikeli will be performing at the Gregson in Lancaster.

Encompassing 13 regional styles, the music from the east and west of Georgia is quite distinct, with that of the Gurian region on the Black Sea coast being particularly complex, and often including a fourth, yodeling voice, known as krimanchuli.

A women's ensemble from the east of Georgia, Ialoni is one of the most respected Georgian women’s vocal ensembles. Led by musicologist Nino Naneishvili, Ilaoni have now recorded five albums, and taught and performed internationally, including on several previous visits to the UK.

Musikeli are a men's ensemble from Samegrelo region in the west of Georgia, led by Dimitri Kakulia.

Highly experienced at leading workshops with singers of all ages and abilities, the ensemble will teach and perform a wide repertoire, ranging from sacred chants to work songs, modern 'city' songs, and comic folk songs, but all with a particular emphasis on western Georgian styles.

Tickets for the workshop cost £10. Tickets for the concert cost £12/£8 concessions.