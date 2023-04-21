News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
52 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

The sound of the Caucasus mountains comes to Lancaster

Ialoni and Musikeli, two renowned vocal ensembles from the Republic of Georgia, visit Lancaster next month as part of a UK tour, teaching and performing songs from the rich and ancient, UNESCO-listed tradition of their homeland.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

They will visit The Gregson Centre on Wednesday May 10, hosting workshops from 6pm to 7.30pm, and performing at 8pm.

The music blends challenging, dissonant and microtonal chords with sweet and lyrical close harmonies, and ancient pagan, shamanic ritual songs with soaring liturgical chants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Powerful work songs, rousing wedding songs, and modern, composed songs bring the music into the present day.

Ialoni and Musikeli will be performing at the Gregson in Lancaster.Ialoni and Musikeli will be performing at the Gregson in Lancaster.
Ialoni and Musikeli will be performing at the Gregson in Lancaster.
Most Popular

Encompassing 13 regional styles, the music from the east and west of Georgia is quite distinct, with that of the Gurian region on the Black Sea coast being particularly complex, and often including a fourth, yodeling voice, known as krimanchuli.

A women's ensemble from the east of Georgia, Ialoni is one of the most respected Georgian women’s vocal ensembles. Led by musicologist Nino Naneishvili, Ilaoni have now recorded five albums, and taught and performed internationally, including on several previous visits to the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Musikeli are a men's ensemble from Samegrelo region in the west of Georgia, led by Dimitri Kakulia.

Highly experienced at leading workshops with singers of all ages and abilities, the ensemble will teach and perform a wide repertoire, ranging from sacred chants to work songs, modern 'city' songs, and comic folk songs, but all with a particular emphasis on western Georgian styles.

Tickets for the workshop cost £10. Tickets for the concert cost £12/£8 concessions.

For full details and to buy tickets go to www.tickettailor.com/events/pitchblend/892224 or check out More Music’s website at moremusic.org.uk

Related topics:UNESCOTickets