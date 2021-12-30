A couple from Southport had a shock when they heard a commotion coming from their living room and found a tawny owl sat on the fireplace!

The RSPCA reveals its most bizarre rescues across the region in 2021, from a sheep scoring an own goal to a snake in the fireplace

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA has revealed a list of the most bizarre rescues its inspectors in the north have been called to in the past year.

By Phil Cunnington
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:45 pm

In 2021, 281,390 incidents were reported to the charity’s frontline teams via its emergency hotline, with 71,638 in the North, including helping lots of animals who got themselves into rather sticky situations. Luckily, they all had happy endings. Here the RSPCA reveals its top rescues of 2021 across the North.

1. Bird on a fire

The bird had flown down the chimney in the Southport house, smashed a vase and then sat on the mantelpiece and had a snooze. RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson went to the house on April 27 and managed to usher him out of the window but, the following day, he returned!

2. Mountain goat

RSPCA and fire officers were called to help a goat who got stuck halfway up a 50m-high cliff edge in a County Durham quarry. Members of the public spotted the stricken animal stranded on the ledge in Raisby Quarry, Coxhoe, on January 20 and raised the alarm.

3. Reliant Robins

A man was driving 200 miles from Scotland to Warrington, in Cheshire, when he realised the engine was making a rather strange purring sound - more like a cheeping! He was shocked to find five baby robins sitting in a nest under the bonnet on June 23

4. Squirrel goes nuts

A greedy squirrel needed a hand after getting wedged in a birdfeeder in Northwich, Cheshire, on June 19. The rescue features in the RSPCA's list of the top rescues in 2021

