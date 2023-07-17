The Lovely Eggs singer among 10 proud Lancastrians made Freemen and Freewomen of Lancaster

The new Freemen and Freewomen are: Robert Ian Bailey, Sally Jayne Barratt, Holly Blackwell, Yvonne Frickel, Mark Hammond, Jeff Thomas Kennedy, Karen Kennedy, Nicolas Mattock, Naomi Parsons and Ivan Rex Rostron.

Traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates for sale at the Lancaster Market.

Nowadays the role carries few rights, but remains popular amongst those who are proud of their heritage.

The new Freemen and Freewomen of Lancaster were honoured at a ceremony at Lancaster Town Hall attended by mayor Coun Roger Dennison and city council chief executive Mark Davies.

This year’s list includes Lancaster musician Holly Blackwell, one half of band The Lovely Eggs, and Carnforth Town Council clerk Bob Bailey.