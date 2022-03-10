The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests
1. Morecambe West End
Morecambe West End had 491.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 7.4% from the week before.
Photo: Google Street View
2. Morecambe town centre
Morecambe town centre had 462.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37% from the week before.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Scale Hall and Torrisholme
Scale Hall and Torrisholme had 443.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35.9% from the week before.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Heysham and Overton
Heysham and Overton had 382.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.4% from the week before.
Photo: suv