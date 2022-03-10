Halton and Caton had 568.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.1% from the week before.

Covid cases on rise again: Here's where they rose the fastest in Lancaster & Morecambe in the past week

Coronavirus cases are now rising in half of the UK’s council areas, official figures show – with many neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district seeing an increase.

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:29 pm

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests

1. Morecambe West End

Morecambe West End had 491.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 7.4% from the week before.

2. Morecambe town centre

Morecambe town centre had 462.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37% from the week before.

3. Scale Hall and Torrisholme

Scale Hall and Torrisholme had 443.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35.9% from the week before.

4. Heysham and Overton

Heysham and Overton had 382.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.4% from the week before.

