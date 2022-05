Royalist Val Sawczyn cast off on the regal creation that’s now the crowning glory of the Heysham Road postbox.

“I’ve been knitting for years but this is the first time I decided to knit a post box topper but if it makes me happy, it will make others happy,” said Val.

Val is now working on a knitted version of Tyson Fury for another post box. It’s sure to be a knockout!

The Heysham postbox decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royalist Val Sawczyn created the jubilee themed postbox topper.