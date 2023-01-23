When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A pool table and dart board and good conversation?

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 19 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Lancaster city centre according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 30 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are...

1. 20 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in Lancaster Below are 20 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in Lancaster.

2. The Royal Hotel & Bar The Royal Hotel & Bar on Thurman Street has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 320 Google reviews

3. The Park The Park on St Oswald Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 31 Google reviews

4. Jimmy's Tap House Jimmy's Tap House on Slip Inn Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews