The Dukes theatre in Lancaster closing temporarily after positive Covid case reported

The Dukes team and volunteers said: "The ongoing safety of our audiences, volunteers, team and artists is of the utmost importance to the Dukes and therefore it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the Dukes will be closed from July 19 until July 23 whilst we undertake Covid related precautionary measures after a positive Covid case was reported.

"We will be in contact with anyone who has booked tickets and are working hard to support our team and artists during this challenging time.

"Our phone lines will be down but you can still book tickets via the website www.dukeslancaster.org and you can get in touch via email at [email protected]

"When we reopen on the July 24 the Dukes will continue to undertake all the additional Covid secure measures as we have before and will be encouraging and asking all our audiences to continue to wear facemasks.