In the gallery below we have collected 27 of the richest celebrities from across Lancashire, based off their estimated net worth.

From sporting icons, actors, singers, comedians and fashion designers, the combined total of Lancashire's richest stars is more then £300 million but who are they?

Take a look below at the top 27 richest stars from Lancashire in 2024, largely according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024 Find out what the net worth of Lancashire's biggest stars are

Tyson Fury The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £108 million

Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £54 million