In this gallery we have collected 19 of the richest celebrities from across Lancashire, based off their estimated net worth.

From sporting icons, actors, singers, comedians and fashion designers, the combined total of Lancashire's richest stars is nearly £300 million but who are they?

Take a look below at the top 19 richest stars from Lancashire in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024 Tyson Fury, Sir Ian McKellen, Jay Kay and Carl Fogarty top the list but who else features?

2 . Tyson Fury The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £50 million

3 . Sir Ian McKellen The Burnley born actor is worth around £47 million Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images