Ten things that are surprisingly cheaper than staying in a Lancashire Police cell Here are 10 things cheaper than a stay in a Lancashire Police cell. Taxpayers cough up £24 an hour for every cell across the county, an investigation has revealed. Match tickets to see Premier League champions Man City play for 90 minutes start from 30, according to Goal.com. 90 minutes in a cell costs 36. pa Buy a Photo An 8.30pm IMAX viewing of The Lion King at the Trafford Centre's Odeon, in premium seating, costs 19.60 for an adult. pa Buy a Photo 18 holes at the iconic Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club can be played for as little as 140, depending on the time of year. jpimedia Buy a Photo Hiring a Mercedes-Benz A-Class premium car for a day from Sixt.co.uk, with added extras like unlimited mileage, zero damage excess, and satnav, costs 205-per-day. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3