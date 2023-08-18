Temporary wind restrictions halt new Manxman sailings between Heysham and Isle of Man

The Manxman at sea.

The Manxman made its maiden voyage between Douglas and Heysham on Thursday, and had been due to continue daytime sailings for a month.

But the BBC reports that while experience operating the vessel is built up, the vessel is under a temporary wind limit to enter Heysham Port, the Steam Packet said.

The Ben-my-Chree will operate the daytime sailings on Friday and Saturday

Managing director Brian Thomson said safety was the firm's "first priority and nothing else can be allowed to come before that".

He said: "We'd like to apologise for any disappointment for customers who were hoping to sail on Manxman, but we're sure the travelling public will understand the reasoning.

"As we build up real world experience on Manxman in a variety of conditions the temporary limits on Heysham will be raised.”