Temporary traffic lights cause long delays on busy road in Morecambe
Temporary traffic lights on a busy Morecambe road are causing long tailbacks in both directions.
The lights, which are close to the cemetery in Westgate, are leading to long queues of traffic from the Shrimp roundabout and heading towards Westgate precinct.
Lancashire County Council has been contacted for further information about the lights and how long they will be in place for.
Similar delays have also been caused in Lancaster Road recently due to temporary lights while roadworks are taking place.