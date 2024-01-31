News you can trust since 1837
Temporary traffic lights cause long delays on busy road in Morecambe

Temporary traffic lights on a busy Morecambe road are causing long tailbacks in both directions.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT
Traffic queueing on Westgate in Morecambe.Traffic queueing on Westgate in Morecambe.
The lights, which are close to the cemetery in Westgate, are leading to long queues of traffic from the Shrimp roundabout and heading towards Westgate precinct.

Lancashire County Council has been contacted for further information about the lights and how long they will be in place for.

Similar delays have also been caused in Lancaster Road recently due to temporary lights while roadworks are taking place.

