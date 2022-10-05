Teens arrested after man stabbed in Morecambe street attack
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a man had to be treated in hospital for stab wounds after being attacked in Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:26 pm
- 1 min read
A 17-year-old boy from Morecambe and a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have been bailed until November 1.
The arrests follow an incident in Heysham Road on Monday afternoon when a man in his 20s was attacked, suffering a stab wound under his arm.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.