Teenager convicted after trying to intimidate woman on train at Lancaster

A 17-year-old who tried to intimidate a female passenger with threats of sexual violence on a train at Lancaster has been convicted of threatening behaviour.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 9:50am

British Transport Police Lancashire reported via social media that the teenager changed his plea to guilty.

He was given a one-year Youth Rehabilitation Order plus £426 court costs and surcharge.

Sexual harassment on the rail network can be reported by text 24/7 and at any point in your journey.

Lancaster railway station.

Just text details to 61016. In an emergency, call 999.