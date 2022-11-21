Teenager convicted after trying to intimidate woman on train at Lancaster
A 17-year-old who tried to intimidate a female passenger with threats of sexual violence on a train at Lancaster has been convicted of threatening behaviour.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 9:50am
British Transport Police Lancashire reported via social media that the teenager changed his plea to guilty.
He was given a one-year Youth Rehabilitation Order plus £426 court costs and surcharge.
Sexual harassment on the rail network can be reported by text 24/7 and at any point in your journey.
Most Popular
Just text details to 61016. In an emergency, call 999.