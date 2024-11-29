Teen to appear in court after throwing chair around Lancaster city centre street

A teenage boy has been charged by police after causing criminal damage in Lancaster city centre.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged with causing criminal damage and displaying disorderly behaviour in a public place.

The charges follow an incident in Cheapside on Wednesday afternoon where reports were received of a boy shouting and swearing on the street and throwing a chair around, while the area was busy with other members of the public.

The boy has been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Friday December 13 with conditions not to enter Cheapside or St Nicholas Arcade, Lancaster, unless in company with his mother.